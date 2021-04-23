$207.55 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce $207.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.69 million and the highest is $209.40 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $173.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $923.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $938.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 2,208,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.