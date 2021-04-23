VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading 34.1% Lower Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $36.80 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00092487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00671623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.80 or 0.07866076 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.