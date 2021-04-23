Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and approximately $155.04 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00271990 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00652186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,472.81 or 1.00162154 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.04 or 0.01049877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00202203 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,552,262,435 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,300,310 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

