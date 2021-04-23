Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the highest is $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 7,699,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,223,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

