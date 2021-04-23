Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce $132.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.60 million. Stratasys posted sales of $132.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $557.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.99 million to $562.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $609.10 million, with estimates ranging from $566.49 million to $633.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,479,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 1,020,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,428. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.