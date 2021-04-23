Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $297.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT traded up $18.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,214. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

