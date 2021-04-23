$320.50 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report sales of $320.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $327.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. 2,138,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

