suterusu Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, suterusu has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $50.36 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

