Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,320,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

