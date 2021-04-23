$461.98 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $461.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.77 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $669.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 3,157,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
