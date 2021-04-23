$461.98 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $461.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.77 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $669.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 3,157,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

