II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on II-VI to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $77.87. 1,857,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,739. II-VI has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

