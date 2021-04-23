Unitrade 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.54 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $3.54 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.48 or 0.00669684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.14 or 0.07798029 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

