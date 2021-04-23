SparksPay Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $52,191.08 and approximately $570.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011062 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,815,151 coins and its circulating supply is 9,722,693 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.