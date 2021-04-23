ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and $37,094.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00270781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.50 or 0.00647815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.25 or 0.99916295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.43 or 0.01031792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

