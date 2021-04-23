Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $132,500.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22.

On Friday, April 9th, Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. 968,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

