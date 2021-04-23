GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €32.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.20 ($37.88).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €0.59 ($0.69) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €35.60 ($41.88). The stock had a trading volume of 330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 66.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.57. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 1 year high of €36.25 ($42.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

