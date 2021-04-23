United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.07 ($47.14).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTDI. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of UTDI traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €34.64 ($40.75). The stock had a trading volume of 218,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.66. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

