Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $546.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.80 million. Amedisys reported sales of $491.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,382 shares of company stock worth $1,209,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Amedisys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.