Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $9.07 on Friday, hitting $419.53. 348,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,397. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.76 and its 200 day moving average is $352.17. Pool has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $426.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.22.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

