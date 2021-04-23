Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Shares of STRT traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. 114,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,872. The company has a market cap of $185.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.