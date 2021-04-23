Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin Sells 3,772 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,772 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vijay Bhasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00.

ESNT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 757,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $52.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

