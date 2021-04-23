Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 4,906 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,963.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,939,667.50.

TWST traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 567,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 67.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $13,236,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13,554.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

