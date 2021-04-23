The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $1,152,900.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total transaction of $1,432,985.44.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $26.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $726.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $697.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $764.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 248.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

