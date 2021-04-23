Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 15,687 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,362,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,990,119.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

MEDP stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,984. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $191.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

