Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $848,796.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Oxen has a market cap of $114.98 million and $848,796.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00004273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.04 or 0.04559445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00467028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $798.98 or 0.01600543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00709058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.03 or 0.00480830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.40 or 0.00425480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,906,140 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

