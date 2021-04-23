$0.41 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

UWMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of UWM Holdings Co. Class at the end of the most recent quarter.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.