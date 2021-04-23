Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target at $107.89

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 119,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,721. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $131.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

