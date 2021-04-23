Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT at $5.68

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUE. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 561,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,137. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $421.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares in the company, valued at $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,860 shares of company stock valued at $161,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 166,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.