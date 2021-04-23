Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Shares of CBAN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,727. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

