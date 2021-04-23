BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million.
Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. 30,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,986. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $204.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.
About BayCom
