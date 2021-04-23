BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million.

Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. 30,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,986. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $204.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Get BayCom alerts:

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.