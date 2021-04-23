PRIA (PRIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,539.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. PRIA has a market cap of $530,458.90 and approximately $14,539.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $7.65 or 0.00015412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIA has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00066332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00091582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00658139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.42 or 0.07664055 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.