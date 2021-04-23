Decentral Games (DG) Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $306.98 or 0.00618587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $63.82 million and approximately $750,568.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,600.09 or 0.99946258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.00639000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.01010847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

