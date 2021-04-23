Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

CPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Capita stock traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 42.92 ($0.56). The company had a trading volume of 4,130,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,135. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The company has a market cap of £716.40 million and a PE ratio of 53.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

