Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 534,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

