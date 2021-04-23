Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 1,200,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.