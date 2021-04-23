FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

FE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 5,981,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

