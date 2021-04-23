CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Sells $243,800.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00.
Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $40.91.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
