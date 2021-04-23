CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Sells $243,800.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 56,356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

