Steven J. Hislop Sells 52,877 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.47. 153,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,594. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

