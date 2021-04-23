Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading 59.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 59.9% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $16,097.35 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

