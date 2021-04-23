JustBet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $216,799.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $216,799.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

