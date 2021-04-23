Realio Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $826,076.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Realio Network has a market cap of $11.10 million and $826,076.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00062073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.13 or 0.99875176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00640453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01015874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

