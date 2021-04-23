Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $41.22. 1,220,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,927. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.