East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.15. 909,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

