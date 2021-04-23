Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.20. 4,893,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,730. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

