Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $121.40

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $104.94. 424,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,951. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $280,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $3,559,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

