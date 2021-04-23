Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $21.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 1,468,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.