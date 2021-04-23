Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Cap of $19.05 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00271946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004017 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00645564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.92 or 0.99852889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.14 or 0.01023355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.