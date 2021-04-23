ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $83.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Grupo Santander cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.