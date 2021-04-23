Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Asure Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 485,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 112,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,873. The stock has a market cap of $154.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

