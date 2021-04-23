MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDIF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MediPharm Labs in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

MediPharm Labs stock remained flat at $$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

